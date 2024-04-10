Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2024Getty
Richard Mills

Tata Martino explains how Lionel Messi will 'confront' Monterrey challenge after 'possessed dwarf' insult from Nico Sanchez as Inter Miami boss reacts to CONCACAF Champions Cup first-leg tunnel bust-up

Lionel MessiInter Miami CFMonterreyMonterrey vs Inter Miami CFCONCACAF Champions CupMajor League Soccer

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has explained how Lionel Messi will approach their cup clash with Monterrey while responding to the first-leg bust-up.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Miami and Monterrey have heated tunnel clash
  • Messi allegedly called 'possessed dwarf' by Sanchez
  • Martino looks ahead to Champions Cup tie

Editors' Picks