Everything you need to know about Steven Berghuis' salary details playing for Ajax

Versatile Dutchman Steven Berghuis has spent the majority of his footballing career in the Eredivisie. After five seasons with arch-rivals Feyenoord between 2016 and 2021, Berghuis made a controversial move to Ajax.

Thanks to his talent and attacking prowess in the final third, Berghuis quickly became a key player and a fan favorite at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

His consistent and clutch performances earned him a two-year contract extension in February 2025, along with a pay raise that placed him among the highest-paid players in the squad.

But exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross