Spain remain atop FIFA Men's World Rankings as USMNT climb to 14th in final 2025 update
USA rises to 14th place, reclaiming CONCACAF's top spot
Under manager Mauricio Pochettino, the Americans have found consistency in recent months, going unbeaten in their last five matches, including impressive victories over Paraguay and Uruguay.
The USA's rise comes as Mexico drops one spot to 15th, while fellow North American host Canada holds steady at 27th. With the World Cup just six months away, all three host nations will be looking to capitalize on home advantage.
The top 15 FIFA rankings for 2025
- Spain
- Argentina
- France
- England
- Brazil
- Portugal
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Germany
- Croatia
- Morocco
- Italy
- Colombia
- USA
- Mexico
Morocco edge closer to historic top 10
Fresh from their triumph at the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, Morocco (11th, unchanged) has narrowed the gap with Croatia (10th, unchanged) to just 0.54 points as they pursue their first top 10 ranking since April 1998. The Atlas Lions claimed the regional crown with a dramatic victory over Jordan in the final, continuing their impressive form since their semifinal run at the 2022 World Cup.
Despite this achievement, Morocco remain just outside the elite group, with the entire top 10 – Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Croatia – maintaining their positions from the previous ranking.
Road ahead of the USMNT
While the December ranking shows limited movement, these rankings provide a snapshot of the global football hierarchy. For the United States, reclaiming regional supremacy represents a significant achievement as they prepare for the most important tournament in their history, while Spain's position at the summit confirms their status as early favorites to lift the trophy next summer.
