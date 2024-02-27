Jarrod Bowen Dani Dyer hat-trick 2024Getty/Instagram
‘So proud’ – Dani Dyer takes Premier League hat-trick ball home after historic treble from partner Jarrod Bowen in West Ham’s London derby win over Brentford

Dani Dyer got the chance to carry a historic Premier League match ball home after seeing partner Jarrod Bowen record a hat-trick for West Ham.

  • England international starred against Bees
  • Claimed first hat-trick of his senior career
  • All smiles with partner on the way home

