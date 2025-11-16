Snipers and 'f*cked' nuclear attacks! Wayne Rooney opens up on incredible Donald Trump encounter during game of golf with US president

Rooney revealed all about meeting Trump on 'A League of Their Own', stating: "When he was President the first time, I went to play golf. My friend was over from Manchester. We went to play golf at his course and when we got there, there were sniffer dogs and there was security everywhere.

"And he said, ‘the President’s coming in, he’s playing with you’. We’re playing with snipers everywhere. There’s all kinds. It was surreal. There were three big Escalades there. And one of them had a box on the back.

"So, I said to him, ‘what’s that for?’. He said if there’s a nuclear attack, he gets put in that and airlifted out. So I was like, ‘what happens to us?’. He was like, ‘you are f*cked’!"

Rooney spoke in depth about the encounter with Trump, telling The Overlap last year: "The maddest thing about it was we had (Rudy) Giuliani in the buggy behind us, then there were about 50-100 golf buggies that were all security.

"There was a boat in the lake with snipers, there were snipers in the bushes, and I was like 'What’s going on here?!'"

