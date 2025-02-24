The USWNT's second victory in 2025 SheBelieves Cup was defined by newcomers, from teenage defenders to attacking dynamos up top

Even before the opening whistle blew, the U.S. women's national team was in uncharted waters. This team was young. Really young. It was the youngest group to wear the shirt in more than two decades. Emma Hayes trusted them, though, and, in many ways, they repaid that sentiment.

Starting a team with 11 changes from Thursday Colombia match and and inexperience all over the pitch, Hayes leaned on newcomers to get a 2-1 win over Australia Sunday night in Phoenix. It wasn't easy by any stretch, and it got a little nervy at the end when Australia pulled one back to set up a vital 10-minute stretch to see out the win. That's what the U.S. did, though, to make it a perfect two wins in two at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.

Heading into this camp, Hayes indicated she would need all hands on deck. NWSL stars are in preseason. Those abroad traveled long hours to return to the U.S. to play a quick sprint of three games in six days. At some point, Hayes would need to call on players to step into situations they had never seen before.

Article continues below

On Sunday night, she called on nearly all of those players at once.

From teenager Gisele Thompson to first-time goalscorer Michelle Cooper, it was a big night for several rising stars. It was a big night for Hayes, too, who made some gutsy calls and still escaped with a win. There's a bigger game against Japan on the horizon and, after Sunday's win, Hayes - now unbeaten in her first 17 games in charge of the squad - will have even bigger decisions to make as she looks to lead this team to another trophy.

Before that, though, GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from State Farm Stadium.