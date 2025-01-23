Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS face 'significant' legal action as Man Utd chief splits from sailing legend Sir Ben Ainslie for America's Cup race
Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS could reportedly face "significant" legal action as the Manchester United chief split from sailing legend Sir Ben Ainslie.
- INEOS and Ainslie go separate ways
- The athlete is "astounded" by INEOS' decision
- Mulling to opt for legal recourse against the company