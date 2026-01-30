AFP
‘He should've been rested!' - Unai Emery criticised after Ollie Watkins picks up injury during Aston Villa's Europa League tie with Salzburg
Villa suffer Watkins blow against Salzburg
The atmosphere at Villa Park shifted from relaxed to anxious in a heartbeat on Thursday night when Watkins pulled up while chasing a through ball in the first half. The 30-year-old grimaced immediately, clutching his hamstring and signalling to the bench. Although he attempted to carry on for another 12 minutes, the striker was eventually forced to admit defeat, trudging off to be replaced by Morgan Rogers.
The injury comes at the worst possible time for Aston Villa, who currently sit third in the Premier League, level on points with Manchester City and just four behind leaders Arsenal. With the club in the hunt for their first league title since 1981, the sight of their top scorer leaving the pitch in discomfort has sent shockwaves through the fanbase.
Speaking after the match, coach Emery attempted to downplay the severity of the issue but admitted Watkins is a major doubt for the weekend. "He felt something, but not a lot," the Spaniard said. "We will test him. Hopefully, we are thinking that is not a lot. I don't know if he will be available for Sunday."
Pundits question Emery's selection gamble
The decision to start Watkins has drawn sharp criticism given the context of the fixture. Villa had already guaranteed a top-eight finish in the Europa League league phase prior to kick-off, securing a bye to the round of 16 and avoiding the perilous play-off round. With the result against Salzburg effectively inconsequential for their qualification status, many expected Emery to rotate his squad heavily to protect his key assets for the domestic title race.
TNT Sports co-commentator and ex-Arsenal star Martin Keown was vocal in his assessment of the situation, suggesting the manager had made a costly error in judgment. "In retrospect, he should've been rested tonight," the former Arsenal defender remarked as Watkins made his way down the tunnel.
The baffling selection was highlighted further by the inclusion of Harvey Elliott. The Liverpool loanee, who has been frozen out of the side recently to avoid triggering a mandatory purchase clause, was handed a rare start, yet the undroppable Watkins was also risked alongside him. The gamble appears to have backfired spectacularly, leaving Emery to face difficult questions about his squad management.
Transfer headache looms as striker depth tested
The timing of the injury is particularly problematic given the current state of Villa’s squad depth. The club are reportedly on the verge of sanctioning a loan move for backup striker Evann Guessand to Crystal Palace, a transfer that now looks fraught with risk. If Watkins faces a spell on the sidelines, Villa could be left dangerously light in attack just days before the transfer window slams shut.
Villa are already operating under the watchful eye of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which has necessitated the potential exit of squad players. However, if scans reveal a tear or significant strain for Watkins, the hierarchy may be forced to pull the plug on Guessand’s departure or scramble for an emergency replacement.
Rogers, who replaced Watkins, offers a different profile in the final third, but losing a striker who has been pivotal to Villa's rise could derail their momentum at the most critical stage of the season.
Wonderkid winner salvages bittersweet night
Amidst the injury gloom, there was a dramatic football match to be won. Villa’s night went from bad to worse initially, as they gifted Salzburg a shock opener following a lapse in concentration from captain Tyrone Mings, before falling 2-0 behind.
However, the team showed remarkable character to flip the game on its head. A spirited comeback saw Villa claw their way back into the contest, culminating in a fairytale moment for teenage prospect Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba. The youngster fired home a late winner to secure a 3-2 victory, preserving Villa’s momentum even if the mood was dampened by concern for their number 11.
While the three points maintain Villa’s winning habit, the cost of the victory will only be known once the medical team delivers their verdict on Watkins’ hamstring. For Emery, the fear remains that a meaningless European night may have cost him the biggest prize of all.
