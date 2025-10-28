+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
USWNT Hayes Yohannes SentnorGetty/GOAL
Ryan Tolmich

'She plays beyond her years' - Handing the keys to Lily Yohannes, tightening leaky defense: Five keys for USWNT vs New Zealand

The USWNT reversed fortunes with a win over Portugal, and now look to close out the October window with momentum

The two-game set with Portugal is over and, ultimately, the U.S. women's national team was able to exact some revenge after a surprising loss in the first meeting. However, there's little time to reflect or celebrate as Emma Hayes' side now prepare for one final game in October. And this one will present a different sort of challenge.

After largely going toe-to-toe with an aggressive and game Portugal side, the U.S. will now face New Zealand on Wednesday night in Kansas City. On paper, New Zealand are not a team that can go blow-for-blow with the USWNT. Because of that, the U.S. will likely have a lot of the ball in search of chances.

For Hayes and the USWNT, the expectations don't change, though. As this team builds towards 2027 World Cup qualifying, there are still spots up for grabs and points to prove. This is when players get opportunities to show why they're ready for more - Hayes fielded a XI in the 3-1 win over Portugal on Sunday that had an average age of just 20.7.

This New Zealand game is another opportunity, then, particularly for players with a sour taste left over from that first Portugal game, a 2-1 loss last Thursday. For those players, this is redemption time. For those who featured in the win on Sunday, it's yet another chance to build.

GOAL looks at five keys for the USWNT against New Zealand.

  • United States v Portugal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Shuffling the attack

    The USWNT attack has been in an interesting place throughout this year. Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson are both out on maternity. So, too now, is Lynn Biyendolo, who made that announcement over the weekend. Emma Hayes, in fact, says that U.S. Soccer is working to improve the team's pre- and post-pregnancy protocols to aid player returns in the future.

    But, for the here and now, there are spots up for grabs. There have been two different groups leading the way this camp, so what does Hayes do for the third game? Will the attacking combination be a new one or something more familiar?

    Last time out, the USWNT shuffled the deck. With Trinity Rodman also out because of a knee injury, Catarina Macario, Alyssa Thompson and Michelle Cooper started the first match against Portugal, but only Thompson held for the second. She was joined by Ally Sentnor, Jaedyn Shaw and Olivia Moultrie in the attacking roles - with Moultrie responding with a brace - while Yazmeen Ryan and Emma Sears were also in the mix.

    Realistically, the safest one to rule out is Thompson, who has now logged heavy minutes across both games. Beyond that, Hayes again has options as she continues to sort out who might remain in the mix when Triple Espresso return.

    • Advertisement
  • Lily Yohannes USWNTGetty Images

    Shaking up the midfield

    We've seen the Lindsey Heaps-Sam Coffey-Rose Lavelle midfield many times. It has gotten to a point, though, where it is impossible to deny that Lily Yohannes belongs in the starting XI, with Hayes saying Sunday of the 18-year-old, "She plays beyond her years. She has no fear to get on the ball with pressure, solve pressure, she can switch balls out, she can thread balls in behind."

    If Yohannes is back on the field, who makes way? 

    No need to answer that question for the long term just yet, but it could be valuable to see how a Yohannes-infused midfield might perform. She's started alongside Heaps and Coffey multiple times, but has yet to be in a starting XI that included Lavelle. Could it be Heaps, then, that makes way to allow a look at a different midfield trio?

    Regardless, it seems time to hand Yohannes the keys more often as she continues her evolution from young player to key player for this USWNT group. And for all of Yohannes' abilities, Hayes is also looking for improvement in key areas.

    "Still think there's a lot of work for her to do defensively," she said. "For the team at the highest level, you have to be really, really good, and she still has work to do in that area - as do all of them."

  • United States v China - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    The goalkeepers

    It remains a point of discussion: who starts in goal for the USWNT?

    Hayes has generally spread chances around, and that has continued on in this camp. Phallon Tullis-Joyce started the opening game. Claudia Dickey started the second game. That could mean that this game is Mandy McGlynn's - if recent history is anything to go by, that seems like the route that Hayes will go for the New Zealand matchup.

    In the summer, Hayes said that Tullis-Joyce was the front-runner to be the USWNT's No. 1. Now, as the team enters its third game of the fall, that may still be true but, at the very least, the door is open for challengers. This game will offer a bit more insight into where Hayes sees this goalkeeper picture.

  • Tara McKeown USWMNTGetty Images

    Defensive issues

    There's no denying it: the USWNT's defending has been subpar during this international window. They conceded twice from set pieces in the first Portugal game. In the second, they gave up a free header right in the center of the box. And keep in mind, in 11 all-time matches against Portugal before this window, the USWNT had never lost or even conceded a goal.

    "I think we did a better job of being compact, not chasing the ball in the wrong moments," Hayes said after the win over Portugal, despite that conceded goal. "That's probably the biggest thing without being too technical."

    There are little things that need to be cleaned up, and they will be, particularly when the injured Naomi Girma returns to the team. Until then, those auditioning to be her partner need to be better. Not perfect, mind you, but definitely better. Other teams will score, but you can't let it be as easy as it was for Portugal over the course of those two games. 

    Like in the other positional groups, Hayes has no shortage of options. Emily Sonnett is the veteran, but she's played both games - she actually had more caps (111) entering the second Portugal game than the rest of the starting XI combined (100).

    There is a real lack of experience among the other centerbacks, though, with Tara McKeown leading the rest of that group with just nine caps. Is Hayes willing to trust newcomers? Perhaps, if they are McKeown and Emily Sams, both of whom are 26 with plenty of experience at the club level.

    The challenge is clear for whoever starts: don't lose focus and concede easy goals.

  • Emma Hayes USWNTGetty Images

    A different game

    Portugal entered both matches on something of a low. It had been a tough year for them, one headlined by lopsided losses to top teams England and Spain. They then stunned the USWNT, issuing a reminder that anything can happen on any given day.

    New Zealand, though, aren't Portugal. While the USWNT's recent opponent were ranked 23rd in the world and regularly play the game's elite, New Zealand are down at 33rd. They just lost two friendlies to Mexico, conceding 36 shots across two games. All of that is to say that this will be a different type of game.

    While Portugal valiantly tried to play with the USWNT, and succeeded more than many would have expected, New Zealand likely won't. This will be a good old-fashioned low block. Because of that, Hayes could certainly rely on different types of players. Macario, for example, could be key given her ability to play in tight spaces. Same for Shaw, whose brilliant backheel set up Moultrie's last game.

    The midfield, meanwhile, could lean a little bit more attacking, too, as the U.S. face a team that is more likely to sit back and absorb pressure. This will look and feel different. Considering where we are in the cycle, and what lies ahead in terms of World Cup qualifying, that's a good thing.

Friendlies
USA crest
USA
USA
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
Friendlies
Australia crest
Australia
AUS
New Zealand crest
New Zealand
NZL