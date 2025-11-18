'Shared focus on community, sport, and creative expression' - Black Players for Change and Vans launch Vans x BPC Era collaboration to support soccer access programs

Allen Hopkins Jr., Executive Director of Black Players for Change, framed the drop as more than a fashion moment, saying the collaboration channels creative energy into practical community outcomes.

The BPC-Vans partnership positions the shoe as both a cultural symbol and a fundraising vehicle: every pair sold helps underwrite BPC initiatives aimed at youth programming, pitch builds, and opportunities for players from underrepresented communities. That mission-driven language is central to the project’s public messaging and guided how the collaboration was executed.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Vans on this collection, which reflects our shared focus on community, sport, and creative expression,” said Allen Hopkins Jr., Executive Director of BPC.