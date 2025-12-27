AFP
Sebastián Córdova reportedly leaves Tigres to join Liga MX champions Toluca in bid to revive his career
Toluca signs Córdova
Toluca have secured the signing of Sebastián Córdova, according to AM, adding experience and creativity to a squad already sitting at the top of Mexican football. The two-time defending Liga MX champions reached an agreement with the midfielder following the end of his contract with Tigres, allowing the deal to be completed without a transfer fee ahead of the Clausura 2026.
A chance to revitalize career...
Córdova arrives at the Estadio Nemesio Diez looking for a reset after a difficult final stretch in Monterrey, where his role diminished during the most recent tournament. Under the guidance of head coach Antonio “Turco” Mohamed, the former América academy product will aim to reclaim the level that once made him one of the most decisive midfielders in the league.
Reunion with Antonio Mohamed
Despite his struggles for minutes last season, Córdova’s résumé remains impressive. He played a crucial role in Tigres’ Clausura 2023 title, delivering six goals during the Liguilla, including a decisive strike in the second leg of the final against Chivas. That postseason run cemented his reputation as a player capable of rising to the occasion when it matters most.
Toluca sees Córdova as a strategic addition rather than a gamble. His vision, ability to arrive in the box, and experience in high-pressure matches fit perfectly with a squad designed to dominate possession and overwhelm opponents. The club believes his skill set can add a new dimension to an attack already among the most effective in Liga MX.
Chance to return to El Tri?
At international level, Córdova has earned 18 caps with Mexico and scored three goals, though he has not been part of Javier Aguirre’s most recent plans. A strong run with Toluca could put him back into the national team conversation as the 2026 World Cup cycle continues.
