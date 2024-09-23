With the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup just days away, here's a look at the top five USOC finals since 2000

The U.S. Open Cup has had a memorable 109-year history, pitting all levels of the men's U.S. Soccer club pyramid against each other in a way that makes the competition special.

With the tournament set to conclude Wednesday as Sporting Kansas City travels to Los Angeles to take on LAFC in the 2024 final, will there be more drama to unfold? More importantly, will the final live up to the standard of its predecessors?

There have been plenty of dramatic finals over the past two decades. North American soccer fans have seen the expansion Seattle Sounders announce their ambition by winning the competition in their inaugural year as an MLS franchise. There has also been heartbreak with a Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami narrowly falling to the Houston Dynamo in last year's final.

With Wednesday's final getting closer, here's a look at the top five US Open Cup finals since 2000...