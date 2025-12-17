Former Man City star Scott Sinclair branded a 'piece of sh*t' by ex-partner & Coronation Street actor Helen Flanagan after missing their son's nativity for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Flanagan, who got engaged to Sinclair in 2018 and then split up in 2022, shares custody of their three children: daughters Matilda, 10, and Delilah, seven, and son Charlie, four. The couple were supposed to attend Charlie's nativity at his school but Sinclair skipped it to visit the UAE to attend the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix during the first weekend of December.

The 35-year-old actress and model was livid at the former winger, who skipped the important event for a holiday, as she wrote on her Instagram story, "You really are a piece of s***. How dare you not turn up to Charlie's nativity?"

IG:@hjgflanagan

The actor later shared another story with an image of herself cuddling her son and wrote, "Loved Charlie's nativity. My star, my heartbeat."

IG:@hjgflanagan