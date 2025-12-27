AFP
Scott McTominay contemplating Premier League comeback with door to Man Utd return left open
A transformative first season in Serie A
The 29-year-old left Manchester United in the summer of 2024, completing a £26 million ($35m) move that brought an end to a lifelong association with the club. A product of United’s academy, McTominay made 255 senior appearances for the Red Devils, often operating as a reliable if understated presence in midfield before deciding it was time to test himself beyond familiar surroundings. That leap of faith has been emphatically rewarded. McTominay’s debut campaign with Napoli proved to be the most productive of his career, as he struck 13 goals across all competitions and played a central role in delivering the Serie A title. His performances earned him MVP honours, underlining a transformation that few predicted when he departed England. The accolades did not stop there. McTominay joined elite company by emulating figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimović in being named Serie A Player of the Year. In doing so, he became the first Scot ever to claim the award, a historic milestone indeed.
- Getty
Cracks beneath the surface?
Yet for all the success, not everything has been straightforward. Napoli currently sit third in Serie A, and according to reports from The Sun, internal tensions have begun to emerge amid the intense scrutiny that comes with stardom in Naples.
One source claimed: "Scott loves elements of Italian life and had a wonderful first season. But the passion of the fans can be a blessing but also make things difficult. He is treated as a god over there but it means he finds it difficult to do simple things when he's not training. The attention can be suffocating."
Against that backdrop, rumours have linked the midfielder with a host of clubs back in England, including Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, while Barcelona have also been mentioned as admirers. The possibility of a Premier League return has inevitably reignited discussion of a United homecoming, particularly given McTominay’s deep-rooted connection to the club.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Public affection for Naples remains clear
Despite the swirling speculation, McTominay has consistently spoken warmly about his life in Italy, comments that appear to cool the notion of an imminent exit.
In October, he told Sky Sports Italia: "I'm really happy in Naples."
He expanded on that sentiment in a BBC interview, and said: "The people in Naples are incredible, they're so passionate and everywhere you go there are people who say 'Forza Napoli' and they want to speak to you and have a conversation and that inspires you every time you go on the pitch because they care. It's different, a totally different way of life over there - the way you eat, the way you live and all that. It gives you more mental strength. I've always lived very close to my mum, so I could go whenever I wanted.
"Whereas now I live 1,500 miles away so I can't just go home and see my mum, my family, my sister and my kids so it's different, but in life you sometimes have to take yourself out of your comfort zone and I've always prided myself on that. I would never want to be in my comfort zone, and if I can go away anywhere and establish myself and do well, why not? Who's to stop me doing that?"
- Getty
Title defence still very much alive
On the field, Napoli remain firmly in the hunt to defend their Serie A crown. After 15 rounds, they sit just two points behind leaders Inter, keeping the title race finely balanced. Before Christmas, McTominay added another piece of silverware to his collection as Napoli defeated Bologna in the Supercoppa final, reinforcing his growing medal haul. Napoli return to league action on Sunday against Cremonese, with McTominay expected to once again play a key role as they chase domestic ambitions.
Advertisement