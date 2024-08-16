Manchester United v Manchester City - 2024 FA Community ShieldGetty Images Sport
Scott McTominay makes decision on Man Utd future after talks with Serie A side Napoli

Scott McTominayManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueSSC NapoliSerie A

Scott McTominay has decided where he wants to play next season as the midfielder nears a transfer away from Manchester United.

  • McTominay expected to leave Man Utd
  • Fulham offers rejected as Spurs also interested
  • Napoli emerge as frontrunners after talks
