San Jose Earthquakes complete transfer of German international Timo Werner on high-profile Designated Player deal

His arrival is a major coup for San Jose, which needed a big signing to give their side a boost. They lost star player Cristian Espinoza earlier this window, seeing him agree to a free agent deal with Nashville after failing to reach terms on a contract extension. Werner will likely line up at striker after San Jose's previous leading striker, Chicho Arango, reportedly agreed to leave for Nacional on a one-year loan.

The club still has the flexibility to sign additional top players with its open DP and U22 slots. Last year, San Jose finished just outside of the playoffs at 10th in the West.