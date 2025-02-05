This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Siddhant Lazar

San Diego FC unveil their new state of the art Sharp Performance Training Facility in El Cajon

Major League Soccer

The new training facility has five soccer fields and will also be home to the Right to Dream youth soccer academy

  • San Diego FC unveil brand new training facility
  • Facility is three years in the making, after breaking ground in May 2022
  • Features several amenities on 28 acres of land including youth academy
