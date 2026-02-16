'Holy crap' - Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman left stunned after Wrexham handed dream FA Cup draw against Chelsea

Wrexham have enjoyed back-to-back-to-back promotions and are now targeting the Premier League, with their encounter against Chelsea a fine barometer of where they are. The Championship side sit eighth in the table, one point behind sixth-placed Derby County in the final play-off spot.

Manager Phil Parkinson believes that they are ready to take on the challenge, telling ESPN earlier this month: "Listen, is the structure of this club behind the scenes ready for the Premier League and would there be an immense amount of work to take place [if we get there]?

"Of course, but wouldn't it be great to have that chance? You'd probably say we weren't ready for Division One, certainly not the Championship, but I think in football, you just keep evolving as you go along."