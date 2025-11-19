Ruben Amorim to call on Eric Cantona, David Beckham and four other Man Utd legends in bid to take squad rebuild to next level

Amorim was given the funds to start his squad rebuild in the summer transfer window, and he bolstered his attack by signing Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. He also replaced underperforming goalkeeper Andre Onana with Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

United started slowly, but won three matches in a row in October against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton before playing out two 2-2 draws against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham.

Amorim wants to keep the team on an upward curve, and is set to bring in club legends Cantona, Beckham, Paul Scholes, Teddy Sheringham, Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke for additional help.