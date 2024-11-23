AmorimGetty Images
Richard Martin

Ruben Amorim tells Man Utd not to expect miracles as new coach outlines why his task at Old Trafford is 'really hard'

Ruben Amorim has admitted he faces a harder task implementing his style at Manchester United due to arriving in the middle of the season.

  • New coach concerned by lack of training sessions
  • United have 11 games before end of year
  • Will have to 'get to know players during games'
