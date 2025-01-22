Roy Keane teases fellow Man Utd legend's appearance on The Overlap podcast with hilarious Step Brothers-themed Instagram post

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeRoy Keane teases fellow Man Utd legend's appearance on The Overlap podcast with hilarious Step Brothers-themed Instagram postManchester UnitedPremier LeagueRoy Keane teased a fellow Manchester United legend's appearance on The Overlap podcast with a hilarious Instagram post.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKeane teased next guest on The Overlap podcastUsed Step Brothers-themed Instagram postPlayer was Keane's team-mate at Utd for nine yearsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱