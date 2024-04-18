BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Ilkay Gundogan Ronald AraujoGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Ronald Araujo hits back at Ilkay Gundogan with 'codes and values' message after Barcelona midfielder's scathing criticism of defender's red card in Champions League defeat to PSG

Ronald AraujoIlkay GundoganBarcelona vs Paris Saint-GermainBarcelonaParis Saint-GermainChampions League

Ronald Araujo had a sharp response to Ilkay Gundogan's criticism for his red card during the Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Barca knocked out of the Champions League by PSG
  • Araujo's red card was the turning point
  • Defender hits back at Gundogan's criticism

Editors' Picks