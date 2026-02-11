Ronald Araujo fuels Julian Alvarez to Barcelona transfer talk as he reveals admiration for 'great' Atletico Madrid striker

Araujo has been asked about Barcelona's striker search and Alvarez in particular. He told Mundo Deportivo: "He's a great player; for me, he's one of the best strikers in the world. You can see the quality he has." The defender was then asked if he thinks Alvarez would be a good fit for Barca and added: "The best players belong at the best club, which is us. That's obvious. But it's not my job to do that or make that decision."

Alvarez has previously spoken about speculation over a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona and insisted he is not sure what the future holds. He told L'Equipe: "Do I plan on playing at Barcelona or at PSG? Honestly, I don’t know. I see what people say on social media. In Spain, people speak a lot about me and Barcelona. For now, I am focused on Atletico and we will review at the end of the season."