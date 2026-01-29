AFP
Roberto De Zerbi in 'great danger' at Marseille! Ex-Brighton boss at risk of SACK after French club's dramatic Champions League exit
De Zerbi struggles in Europe
Before Marseille were knocked out of this season's Champions League, head coach De Zerbi had come under fire for his poor record in the competition. Last November, former France international Jerome Rothen blasted the Italian, saying he "couldn't find the ingredients" to make Marseille tick.
He said: "OM's results are ridiculous, that's the reality. They're struggling and in a group of teams that are currently eliminated and look more like Europa League teams than Champions League teams. Let's call a spade a spade. When you look at De Zerbi's record, it's 10 Champions League matches and one win. That sums it up. Tactically, he doesn't have the tools, he can't find the ingredients, and the skills to push OM to be better. He was outmaneuvered by Ivan Juric, the Atalanta coach. There was a casting error."
Now that they are out of Europe's elite competition, the criticism is likely to be even fiercer after winning three and losing five of their eight league phase games.
De Zerbi admits Marseille weren't good enough
A week after a 3-0 loss at home to Liverpool in the Champions League, Marseille put in an abject display against Brugge, before Benfica's chaotic win over Madrid ensured they went through on goal difference. Of all those left disappointed on Wednesday night, Marseille may have been the most crestfallen of all. After the contest, De Zerbi admitted this was a "very bad day" for his side.
The former Brighton head coach said: "We started the match very badly, we knew they would come out very strong, but we conceded two goals. After that, we attacked, but it didn’t work. Even in the second half, we knew Forbs’ speed was superior to Medina’s. And we didn’t manage to score, neither in the first half nor in the second. We could have been more attentive without exposing ourselves so much. We have to ask for forgiveness because this is a very bad day."
Marseille's sporting director, Medhi Benatia, was livid at Les Olympiens' defeat but seemed to direct his ire towards the players rather than De Zerbi.
He added: "I hope that the players are aware that tonight is a professional foul. I've lost games in my career, I've rarely felt that sense of shame, being able to concede six goals in two games. I want it to have consequences on the rest of the season."Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
De Zerbi's Marseille future 'hanging by a thread'
According to RMC Sport, De Zerbi's place at Marseille is in 'great danger'. They add that talks are underway between all parties over a possible departure, with the Brugge loss 'greatly weakening' his status at the Ligue 1 outfit. The former Sassuolo boss could leave Marseille quickly, with his future 'hanging by a thread'. It remains to be seen if the 46-year-old, who joined the south coast team in 2024 on a three-year deal, will still be in charge for their clash against Paris FC this weekend in the league.
What comes next?
If De Zerbi is kept on at Marseille, their game away at Paris FC is likely to be a must-win one. They sit third in Ligue 1, five points behind second-placed Lens and seven adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain. Just over a week ago, De Zerbi was being linked with the Manchester United job. While he said his focus was on the French club, and he felt "very happy" in his post, De Zerbi may not be around there for much longer. Ergo, United may not want him in the summer.
