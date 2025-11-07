'Roberto De Zerbi can't find the ingredients' - Everyone apart from Mason Greenwood labelled 'useless' as Marseille manager's Champions League record is torn to shreds

Rothen blasted Marseille and coach De Zerbi after their disastrous run in their European campaign. The French pundit said on RMC Sport: "OM's results are ridiculous, that's the reality. They're struggling and in a group of teams that are currently eliminated and look more like Europa League teams than Champions League teams . Let's call a spade a spade. When you look at De Zerbi's record, it's 10 Champions League matches and one win. That sums it up. Tactically, he doesn't have the tools, he can't find the ingredients and the skills to push OM to be better. He was outmaneuvered by Juric, the Atalanta coach. There was a casting error."

He further added: "Who recruited and built this team? When you see OM's resources, which are not Atalanta's resources, and you see such a difference in performance and technical execution. In yesterday's match, apart from Greenwood and Rulli, the rest is useless. The players who were there yesterday, who have special statuses and who are highlighted like [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg. They highlight that he is an experienced player, but he is an average player! You look at his big matches in the Champions League and you will see that he is nothing."

Rothen’s outburst didn’t go unnoticed. His remarks about Marseille's “Europa League-level” football and De Zerbi’s poor Champions League record drew a sharp response from inside the club. Ali Zarrak, assistant of Marseille sporting director Medhi Benatia, took to social media to hit back at Rothen, posting screenshots of private conversations between the two.

“It’s ugly to bite the hand that feeds you,” Zarrak wrote. “Last year, when you were asking for VIP lounge seats for every game, OM wasn’t a pushover. Things were going well then.”

The exchange quickly went viral, adding fuel to a situation already tense after Marseille’s recent struggles.