Calciomercato
Robert Lewandowski casts Barcelona future in doubt after claiming he does not know 'which direction to take' after tough start to season
Lewandowski will not rush Barca decision
While speaking to Polish journalist Bogdan Rymanowski, Lewandowski offered a candid assessment of his situation, revealing both reflection and restraint.
"I still have time to make a decision," he said. "Right now, I don’t know where I want to play. There’s no need to think about it yet. I don’t know which direction to take, but I don’t have any pressure."
Lewandowski stressed that discussions with Barcelona’s hierarchy remain distant rather than tense, and that financial considerations are not the defining factor.
"I am not talking to the coach about interested clubs," he added. "It’s not about cutting my salary in half. A lot depends on the club’s plan and what I want."
- Getty Images Sport
Injury setbacks and a disrupted rhythm
The current campaign has been far from smooth for the Poland captain. Two injury spells early in the season disrupted his momentum and limited his opportunities to establish continuity in the starting XI. Lewandowski admitted the physical challenges had made the opening months especially demanding.
"I also had a difficult start to the season," he said. "I was injured twice. It was also difficult for me to get in (the line-up), knowing how many games await us in January, February and March until the end. I have in mind that probably in the second part of the season it would be good to prepare physically, not have health problems, just give it my all."
Despite uncertainty at his club, Lewandowski’s personal targets remain lofty. He has not abandoned his appetite for silverware or international success, even as he acknowledges the twilight of his career.
“I hope we play these two games in a way that will help us qualify for the World Cup," he said. "I would like to have it all: to qualify for the World Cup, the Spanish title, the Champions League. I am aware that these are my last years in football."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Saudi Pro League interest gathers pace
Behind the scenes, interest in Lewandowski is intensifying. According to Spanish outlet AS, his agent Pini Zahavi is set to hold fresh talks with officials from the Saudi Pro League ahead of the January transfer window. The report claims an offer has already been placed on the table, though the identities of the clubs involved remain undisclosed. The attraction of the Middle East is obvious. The Saudi Pro League has already lured some of the sport’s most recognisable names, including Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. For Lewandowski, the prospect of a final chapter in a rapidly expanding league, accompanied by significant financial reward, is understood to be appealing.
Saudi Arabia is not the only destination under consideration. Earlier this month, the BBC reported that Lewandowski’s representatives had also held discussions with Chicago Fire over a possible move to Major League Soccer. Chicago Fire have made no secret of their desire to sign a global star and are believed to have identified Lewandowski as a priority target for several months. The club operates in a city with the largest Polish community in the United States, a cultural connection that could ease his transition. The BBC suggested Lewandowski is open to the idea of moving to MLS, with salary unlikely to present an obstacle. However, AS maintains that the financial package on offer from Saudi Arabia is more substantial, potentially giving the Middle Eastern option a decisive edge.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Lewandowski’s standing at Barcelona is no longer entirely unchallenged. Under head coach Hansi Flick, Ferran Torres has emerged as a formidable alternative. The former Manchester City forward has enjoyed a prolific campaign, scoring 13 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions, with 11 of those strikes coming in La Liga. Only Kylian Mbappe has outscored Torres in Spain’s top flight this season, a reality that has subtly shifted the internal dynamics of Barcelona’s attack and raised questions about succession planning.
Barcelona return from the winter break with a Catalan derby against Espanyol on 3 January, followed by a Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Athletic Club. Lewandowski, who returned to action in the 2-0 win over Villarreal after missing two matches, will hope to force his way into the starting XI ahead of Torres.
Advertisement