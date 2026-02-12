AFP
Race for Robert Lewandowski hots up as Atletico one of four clubs to make offers for Barcelona star
European giants and MLS side circling
The race to secure the services of one of Europe's most prolific goalscorers is officially underway. With Lewandowski’s current deal at Barcelona set to expire on June 30, clubs from across the globe are positioning themselves to snap up the veteran forward on a free transfer. According to Mundo Deportivo, the 37-year-old has received five serious proposals to continue his playing career away from Catalonia.
Among the most intriguing suitors are La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side have a rich history of rehabilitating former Barcelona strikers, having previously found success with David Villa, Luis Suarez and Memphis Depay. The prospect of staying in Spain and competing at the highest level could appeal to Lewandowski, should he be forced out of the Blaugrana setup.
However, Atleti are not alone. Italian giants AC Milan have also registered their interest, looking to add experienced firepower to their ranks. Further afield, Turkish heavyweights Fenerbahce are monitoring the situation closely, while the Saudi Pro League remains a lucrative option for the striker to see out his playing days with a massive payday.
Presidential election holds key to future
Despite the flurry of external interest, Lewandowski is in no rush to pack his bags. The report suggests that the Poland captain has set a clear timeline for his decision-making process and will not commit to any pre-contract agreements until April.
The primary reason for this delay is the political landscape at Barcelona. The club is scheduled to hold presidential elections on March 15. Lewandowski is keen to wait for the outcome of this vote to understand the direction of the club and, crucially, whether the new board views him as part of their plans for the 2026-27 campaign.
Until the new leadership is established and a sporting project is defined, Lewandowski’s camp remains in a holding pattern. He wants to hear directly from the incoming president regarding his role in the team before entertaining the mounting offers from abroad.
Family stability prioritised over financial gain
Turning 38 in August, Lewandowski’s priorities have shifted. While the offers from Saudi Arabia would undoubtedly be the most financially rewarding, reports indicate that money is no longer the primary motivator for the former Bayern Munich man.
His main priority remains staying at Barcelona. Lewandowski and his family have settled exceptionally well in Castelldefels, a coastal town just outside Barcelona, and are reluctant to uproot their lives unless absolutely necessary. The lifestyle, climate and stability for his children are significant factors weighing in favour of a renewal.
Furthermore, it is understood that Lewandowski would be willing to accept a salary reduction to extend his stay at the Camp Nou. He is aware of the club's perpetual financial delicate balancing act and is prepared to adjust his terms to fit into the wage structure, provided the new board offers him a contract that respects his status and contribution to the team.
Chicago Fire emerge as serious contender
If a renewal with Barcelona fails to materialise, the MLS route appears to be the strongest alternative with the Chicago Fire have been identified as a very real possibility. Fuelling these rumours is the news that Lewandowski’s wife, Anna, recently visited Chicago. While the trip was officially for business purposes related to her personal brand, it also served as a scouting mission to gauge whether the city would be a suitable environment for the family to live in.
For now, the ball remains in Barcelona's court. Lewandowski wants to stay, but with Atletico, Milan and Chicago Fire circling, he is not short of exit routes should the new presidency decide to look to the future without him. The next two months will be decisive in determining where one of the generation's greatest finishers plays his final seasons.
