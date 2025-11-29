Rob Mac sends one-word message to Wrexham star after last-minute equaliser against Blackburn

The late drama was not lost on Hollywood co-owner Mac. Moments after Cleworth’s decisive touch diverted the ball into the net, the actor fired off a succinct but emphatic one-word tribute on social media: "Legend @maxcleworth8."

Manager Parkinson acknowledged that his side had been off-colour for portions of the first period but applauded the response after the interval.

He said: "It is a decent point. We had chances and didn’t take them, but we kept plugging away and the moment eventually came. If it had happened five minutes earlier, we probably would have won the game. We were careless at times, but we upped the ante in terms of quality in the second period."

Blackburn head coach Valerien Ismael, however, was seething. He did not hide his frustration when discussing the free-kick that preceded the late equaliser.

He said: "It was a disgrace that the referee gave the free-kick in the first place. One of Wrexham’s players came up to me after the game and said it was not a free-kick. I don’t know how the linesman could have given it, and it is a tough one to take, but I am always proud of my players, and we put in a consistent and strong performance. Wrexham pushed, but we mostly defended well."

