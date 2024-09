This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

USA Today Sports Riqui Puig leads incredible El Trafico comeback as LA Galaxy stun rivals LAFC LA Galaxy Los Angeles FC R. Puig Major League Soccer LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC After going down two goals, Riqui Puig and the LA Galaxy shocked rivals LAFC by scoring four unanswered goals in a wild El Trafico win. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Galaxy win 4-2

Puig scores one and assists two

LAFC scored first two goals in initial 15 minutes Article continues below