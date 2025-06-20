'I'll beat the sh*t out of you!' - Francesco Acerbi threatens PSG fan over Bradley Barcola dig as Inter defender reminded of Champions League final humiliation
Francesco Acerbi lost his cool with a Paris Saint-Germain fan after being mocked over his duel with Bradley Barcola in the Champions League final.
- PSG fan taunted Acerbi about Barcola
- Incident occurred during Inter fan meet in Seattle
- Italian called himself “crazy” and issued violent threat