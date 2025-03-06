Revealed: Vinicius Junior contract request that could see Real Madrid star turn down new deal with La Liga champions in favour of move to Saudi Arabia
Vinicius Jr. could reportedly put in a contract request that could see him turn down a new deal with Real Madrid in favour of a move to Saudi Arabia.
- Vinicius in negotiations with Madrid & Saudi Arabia
- Brazilian has spoken in favour of an extension
- Deal could still fall through due to a demand