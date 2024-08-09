Revealed: Pep Guardiola's teaching Mateo Kovacic to become another Rodri at Manchester City

Getty Images SportMitchell FrettonRevealed: Pep Guardiola's teaching Mateo Kovacic to become another Rodri at Manchester CityMateo KovacicManchester CityPep GuardiolaRodriPremier LeagueManchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic is studying videos to help improve his defensive positioning under Pep Guardiola.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKovacic looking to improve defensive gameGuardiola hoping to use him as Rodri coverCroatian studying videos to learnArticle continues below