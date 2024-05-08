Revealed: The main reason behind Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS' decision to end Man Utd work-from-home culture

Getty ImagesPeter McVitieRevealed: The main reason behind Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS' decision to end Man Utd work-from-home cultureManchester UnitedPremier LeagueSir Jim Ratcliffe's decision to stop Manchester United's non-playing staff from working from home was motivated by email traffic.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRatcliffe ordered end to working from homeUsed email traffic at another company as evidenceWarned angry staff to look for other employmentArticle continues below