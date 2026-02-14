Revealed: Chelsea failed with shock attempt to sign Tottenham star in January transfer window

Bergvall only joined Tottenham in 2024 but signed a long-term contract extension last year that runs until 2031. He spoke about how much he was enjoying his time at the club.

"I’m really excited and really grateful to everyone who has helped me and I’m excited for this journey to continue," he said. "It’s a club with great ambitions, I’m really enjoying being here and playing for this amazing football club. I’ve learned a lot. Coming to a new country, a new culture, of course I had Deki (Dejan Kulusevski) helping me a lot in the beginning but still, living on your own, making food and everything... it’s not only to be a footballer to train every day, it’s everything around it. You have to take care of the car, the house or apartment... everything really, so I think I’ve developed a lot as a person as well as a player.

"I think I worked really hard for this and with help from my team-mates and the staff, I’ve developed a lot this season. If you compare to the beginning of the season, I came from the Swedish league, I had a lot to learn and needed to settle down a little bit but I think around Christmas and before that, I started to get more time (on the pitch) and I started to develop and learn more with help from my team-mates and the staff."