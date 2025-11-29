AFP
'Too much pressure!' – The reason AC Milan and Real Madrid legend Carlo Ancelotti never wanted to be Man Utd manager is revealed
Ancelotti has managed a number of football's heavyweights
Ancelotti has enjoyed a distinguished managerial career, and is widely regarded as one of the best managers of all time. Indeed, the Italian has won numerous pieces of silverware across stints with the likes of AC Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid (twice) PSG and Bayern Munich.
And Ancelotti is hoping to add a World Cup winners' medal to his collection next summer having taken over the Brazil reins back in May. Brazil may have booked their spot at the 2026 World Cup but they flattered to deceive in qualification, finishing fifth in the CONMEBOL standings, a full 10 points behind defending world champions and rivals Argentina.
Still, despite taking charge of some of the biggest teams in world football, Ancelotti told Solskjaer when United took on Everton in a Premier League fixture that he couldn't handle the "pressure" of managing the Red Devils.
Utd job is 'too much pressure' for Ancelotti
Speaking to Kelly Somers for BBC Sport, Solskjaer was asked about the pressure that comes with managing one of the biggest clubs in world football, to which the former Norway striker replied: "I remember one game, against Everton. I'm stood there in my technical area, fourth official next to me.
"Carlo Ancelotti comes across, so he's more or less in my technical area, and the fourth official says: 'Carlo, you need to get back into your technical area unless you want Ole's job.'
"Carlo, as Carlo is, he's always got a comment and a smile. He said: 'No, no, no. Too much pressure. That job is too much pressure.' So he walked back to his technical area and I thought, 'pressure is a privilege'. He always said that as well."
Ancelotti lasted just 18 months on Merseyside despite penning a four-and-a-half year contract at Everton in December 2019. Indeed, Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 as he succeeded Zinedine Zidane in the Spanish capital after the Frenchman resigned from his role at the Bernabeu.
Solskjaer felt 'privileged' to manage United
Despite his time as United boss ending abruptly in November 2021, Solskjaer insists he was 'privileged' to occupy the Old Trafford hotseat. "I felt privileged to be the manager of Manchester United, but of course it's not the same as playing," the Norwegian said.
"As a player, you just do your job. Suddenly now you're the manager, you're the face of everyone. You think about all these supporters, players, everything surrounding Manchester United. But that pressure is a privilege because I was allowed to do that and I was allowed to deal with it in my way.
"And that was having great staff around us, an environment in and around the club that was very positive. But in the end, it doesn't matter if you enjoy coming to work every day, training sessions... you need results and we unfortunately had a very bad six-week spell and that's too long at a club like Manchester United and they made a change, which is fine.
"Reflecting back on it, it was sad. We lost to Watford of course, and I knew this was more or less the end. I drove my family to the airport, they went back to Norway, and I was going to work.
"I got a text - 'Ole, I need to see you in my office' - and I knew what was going to happen, so I rang my wife and said: 'I'll catch you up, I'll probably be back home before you!'"
United dismissal wasn't 'surprising' states Solskjaer
And when asked whether his dismissal felt sudden, Solskjaer said: "Sudden but not surprising. If you don't get results, you do make a change, that's football. But I felt we had something going."
Following Solskjaer's exit, Ralf Rangnick took over in the interim basis from December 2021 until the end of the season. Erik ten Hag was named head coach in 2022, before his exit in October 2024, with Ruben Amorim succeeding the Dutchman at the Old Trafford helm.
However, Amorim has also struggled since his appointment last November, ultimately guiding United to a 15th-placed finish last season, United's lowest in a Premier League campaign.
United are next in action on Sunday when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
