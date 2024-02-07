More Real Madrid referee drama! President of officials’ committee reported for allegedly manipulating VAR images to ‘harm’ Los Blancos

More Real Madrid referee drama! President of officials’ committee reported for allegedly manipulating VAR images to ‘harm’ Los BlancosJames HunsleyGettyReal MadridLaLigaReal Madrid face a potential battle against La Liga officials after refereeing chief Luis Medina Cantalejo was reported for doctoring VAR images.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReal Madrid in battle with officialsCantalejo reported for manipulating VAR imagesFollow referees Gomez and Latre also implicated