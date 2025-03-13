Revealed: How Real Madrid president Florentino Perez helped bitter rivals Barcelona extend Dani Olmo and Pau Victor's registrations despite intense La Liga title battle
Barcelona were struggling to complete the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez lent a helping hand.
- La Liga unregistered Olmo and Victor in January
- Barca re-registered them after going to court
- Laporta thanked Perez for helping him out