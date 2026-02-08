Goal.com
Live
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Mbappe-Carreras Getty/GOAL
Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Valencia: Stunning Alvaro Carreras solo goal & late Kylian Mbappe strike keep unconvincing Blancos on Barcelona's heels

Alvaro Carreras scored a memorable goal and Kylian Mbappe added a late second to carry an otherwise mixed Real Madrid past Valencia, 2-0. Los Blancos were well short of their best in a tricky Sunday night fixture, but a duo of second half goals spared any blushes, and ensured that they are very much in the title race after a winter slump.

Madrid offered little attacking threat in the first half, rather limited in the absence of the suspended Vinicius Jr. Mbappe had a trio of chances within the first 30 minutes, but none were too convincing - and Stole Dimitrievski kept Los Blancos out with relative ease. 

The opener came from an unlikely source. Carreras provided it, slaloming through the Valencia defence before finishing with his weaker foot. Valencia kept things interesting, though. Filip Ugrinic came within centimetres of an equaliser a few minutes after Madrid's first when he shot off the post. Mbappe really should have made it 2-0 as time wore down, but blasted wide after being fed through on goal. 

He made no mistake in stoppage time, though. Valencia sent too many men forward and Madrid capitalised on the break. Brahim Diaz squared to Mbappe to slot home and secure the win. It wasn't all that easy, but this was a welcome three points for Arbeloa's men, who seem to be finding their feet in La Liga. 

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Mestalla...

  • Alvaro Carreras Real Madrid 2026Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (6/10):

    Made a couple of tidy saves but otherwise didn't have loads to do. 

    David Jimenez (7/10):

    Steady in his full debut. Held down the right side, kept it tidy on the ball. 

    Raul Asencio (6/10):

    Won his headers and tackles, but some of his long range passing was a little wayward. 

    Dean Huijsen (7/10):

    Technically grabbed an assist for Carreras, even if the left-back did most of the work. A pretty uneventful one, which is just fine. 

    Alvaro Carreras (8/10):

    Scored a lovely goal, his second against Valencia this season. Was then fortunate to avoid a sending off. 

    • Advertisement
  • Aurelien Tchouameni Real Madrid 2026Getty

    Midfield

    Federico Valverde (7/10):

    Will no doubt be happy to be handed a midfield start after an extended stint in defence. Made the most of it by completing the most passes in the match. 

    Aurelien Tchouameni (6/10):

    Failed to track runners on a couple of occasions, which might have hurt Madrid on another day. 

    Arda Guler (6/10):

    A solid creative presence, as per usual, but didn't offer loads defensively. 

    Eduardo Camavinga (7/10):

    Won the ball back and kept it moving - which is exactly what he's in the side to do. 

  • Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 2026Getty

    Attack

    Kylian Mbappe (7/10):

    A bit mixed from the star man. Full of running and a constant threat, but put a couple wide that he would otherwise smash home. Buried a tap in late to secure the win, though. 

    Gonzalo Garcia (5/10):

    A chance to impress that he really didn't take advantage of. Just one touch in the Valencia box. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Alvaro Arbeloa Real MadridGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Trent Alexander-Arnold (6/10):

    A few nice passes in his first appearance since December 2025. 

    Brahim Diaz (N/A):

    No time to make an impact.

    Franco Mastantuono (N/A):

    No time to make an impact.

    Jorge Castro (N/A):

    No time to make an impact.

    Alvaro Arbeloa (8/10):

    He will be delighted. Once again, Madrid were well short of their fluid best, but scored a couple and kept a clean sheet. Not pretty, but effective, and Real remain just a point behind Barcelona in the Liga standings. 

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO
LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
0