+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Alonso Rudiger Bellingham Real Madrid GFXGetty
Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Man City: All over for Xabi Alonso? Kylian Mbappe-less Blancos left to rue Antonio Rudiger error as Champions League loss leaves manager on the brink

Real Madrid turned in a solid performance but made some key defensive mistakes to suffer a 2-1 home loss to Manchester City in a Champions League result that will put further pressure on Xabi Alonso. Los Blancos took the lead through Rodrygo, but threw it away and were unable to mount a second-half comeback to suffer defeat for the the second game in a row.

Madrid thought they had an early penalty when Vinicius Jr was tripped by Matheus Nunes, but the VAR ruled that the foul was outside the box. Otherwise, the home side were happy to dig in and defend, and Los Blancos were rewarded for their rearguard efforts after 28 minutes when Rodrygo gave them the lead thanks to a tidy finish from a tight angle. 

But City charged back and equalised from a corner. Thibaut Courtois spilled Josko Gvardiol's initial effort and Nico O'Reilly tapped home the loose ball. The second came from the spot after Antonio Rudiger dragged down Erling Haaland, and the Norwegian dutifully finished from 12 yards after VAR again intervened.

Madrid had a clear chance immediately in the second half, but Jude Bellingham lifted over with the goal gaping. There were further opportunities, too, as Vinicius put a free header wide before volleying over off a corner while substitute Endrick hit the bar with a header of his own. But they simply couldn't find an equaliser, and Alonso could be in trouble as a result. 

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Bernabeu...

  • Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (6/10):

    At fault for the first goal, made some vital saves after, but was beaten from the spot. 

    Federico Valverde (5/10):

    Had a rough time against Doku, and didn't get forward loads. Can't be faulted for his effort, though. 

    Raul Asencio (5/10):

    Absolutely torched by Doku. Won his headers but was burned in transition over and over. 

    Antonio Rudiger (5/10):

    Gave away the penalty needlessly, and never looked particularly steady at the back. Should have picked up a second yellow. 

    Alvaro Carreras (8/10):

    Immensely effective. Shut down his wing and scampered forward down the left. 

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-MAN CITYAFP

    Midfield

    Dani Ceballos (6/10):

    A surprise inclusion. Brought in for some midfield control but never really got in the game. 

    Aurelien Tchouameni (6/10):

    Effective when the game slowed down but was complete torched on the break a few times. 

    Jude Bellingham (6/10):

    Allowed to be the main man in midfield. In on all the action and very impressive... until he missed a sitter. 

  • Real Madrid C.F. v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Rodrygo (8/10):

    Handed a start on the right, then moved to the left. Absolutely excellent throughout, both as a goal-scorer and creator. 

    Gonzalo Garcia (6/10):

    A bit mixed. Did well as a focal point at times, but didn't get involved enough. Can't be blamed. 

    Vinicius Jr (6/10):

    Never stopped running at his man, but City doubled up on him effectively. Missed a couple of good chances, too. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Xabi Alonso Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Subs & Manager

    Arda Guler (6/10):

    A decent 30 minutes, but never fully got involved. 

    Brahim Diaz (6/10):

    Barely had a kick. 

    Endrick (N/A):

    Hit the bar during his late cameo.

    Xabi Alonso (5/10):

    Oversaw a pretty good performance, but this is a results-based business and Madrid should have gotten one here. Can he survive another week?

LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
0