Real Madrid player ratings vs Liverpool: Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham have rare off-days while Thibaut Courtois' heroics go to waste as Blancos lose perfect Champions League record

Liverpool were on the front foot early, and established control of the game. Madrid threatened in spurts, with Vinicius Jr venturing down the left, but they were otherwise kept at arm's length and relied heavily on Thibaut Courtois to keep them in the game. He obliged, of course, as the Belgian tallied five saves in the first half alone, and ensured that the game was scoreless at the break.

Courtois was at it again in the second period as he twice denied the home side from corners. But he was eventually beaten when Alexis Mac Allister nodded home Dominik Szoboszlai's wicked free-kick.

This would usually, of course, be the time when Madrid turn things on, and they did offer a bit more fight. Mbappe got more involved and Vinicius scampered down the wing, but chances came at a premium. The closest they came was an Mbappe shot that glanced narrowly wide of the post.

Substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold returned from his long injury layoff in front of his former fans - and the boos rained down. But he, like most of Madrid's star names, was kept quiet.

GOAL rates the Real Madrid's players from Anfield...