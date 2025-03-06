Ibrahima KonateGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Real Madrid planning 2026 swoop for Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate as Spanish giants eye second defensive free transfer with Trent Alexander-Arnold in their sights this summer

Premier LeagueLiverpoolI. KonateReal MadridLaLigaTransfers

Real Madrid have turned their attention towards Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate to bolster their backline, with a Bosman move in 2026 the ideal scenario.

  • Madrid eyeing Konate to strengthen their defence
  • Frenchman could follow Trent Alexander-Arnold to Bernabeu
  • Contract ends in June 2026 with no renewal talks yet
