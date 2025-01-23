Real Madrid become first football club to generate more than €1bn in revenue to stay top of Deloitte Money League ahead of Man City, PSG and Man Utd
Real Madrid have made history by becoming the first club to generate over €1bn in revenue, allowing them to remain top of the Deloitte Money League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- La Liga giants posting record-breaking numbers
- Premier League sides dominate the top 20
- Barcelona slip amid Camp Nou redevelopment