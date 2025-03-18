Real Madrid CF v Arsenal FC - UEFA Women's Champions League Quarter Finals First LegGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Real Madrid branded 'a f*cking disgrace' over terrible pitch that 'non-league referees would inspect and call off' for Women's Champions League win over Arsenal - with Gunners urged to make complaint to UEFA

Real Madrid FemeninoArsenal WomenWomen's footballReal Madrid Femenino vs Arsenal WomenWomen's Champions League

Real Madrid were branded "a f*cking disgrace" over a terrible pitch at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium for the Women's Champions League clash with Arsenal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Real Madrid beat Arsenal in UWCL clash
  • The pitch at Di Stefano Stadium has been criticised
  • Gunners urged to file a complaint to UEFA
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches