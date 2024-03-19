Real Madrid file complaint against 'negligent' La Liga referee following ‘deliberate’ ignoring of racist abuse aimed at Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid have filed an official complaint against “negligent” officials in La Liga following “deliberate” ignoring of abuse aimed at Vinicius Jr.
- Brazilian subjected to more taunts from the stands
- No mention of incidents in match report
- Blancos once again calling for action from Spanish FA