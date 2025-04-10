Rayan Cherki: Football Manager wonderkid is now Lyon's tempestuous genius and the biggest threat to Man Utd's Europa League hopes - but could he be in the Premier League next season?

Likened to Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi at different points, the volcanic French forward is adding consistency to his game and a big move awaits

The 2019-20 season will always be remembered for being turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic, but it was also a campaign in which some world class players emerged. It was the season in which Erling Haaland broke through with RB Salzburg and then took Germany by storm with Borussia Dortmund. It was also the season in which Florian Wirtz became the Bundesliga's youngest ever scorer.

Those two players have more than justified the hype around them but not every youngster who caused a stir that season can say the same. Ansu Fati became Barcelona's youngest scorer and the youngest player to find the net in the Champions League, but that sensational start was ruined by injuries and his career is now at a crossroads.

Then there is Rayan Cherki, who was mentioned in the same breath as Kylian Mbappe at the time when he became Lyon's youngest goalscorer in January 2020 at the age of 16. Five years on the forward is still at Lyon and still waiting for his full France debut. The player who was known to all Football Manager fans as the next wonderkid never quite exploded as many hoped. That is, until now. Cherki is having his best ever season, contributing to 27 goals in all competitions. He has hit a remarkable run of form just as his side are preparing to face Manchester United in the Europa League quarter-finals. And he has already fired a warning out to Ruben Amorim's side by declaring: "We are ready to go to war with them."