'I feel I did well!' - Rasmus Hojlund speaks out on 'happy' Man Utd spell as Napoli striker reveals true reason behind Old Trafford exit

Hojlund has now spoken about his United exit and why he had to move on. He told Sports Illustrated: "United made it quite clear to me that I wasn't part of the plans for this year. Coming into the season, and with no European football, I think Napoli saw an opportunity to go and get me. As soon as I heard the interest from them I made it quite obvious to my camp and the people around that I only wanted to go there. I had a good few talks with the manager and with the sporting director."

The striker then spoke a little about his conversation with Conte about the move, adding: "It was not very long. I think we were both quite clear that it was a good step for me and it was a good match. So it was a quite short conversation but a very good one. He's an incredible coach, I've only seen him do good things almost everywhere he's been. Obviously that was a big part of it. When he calls, you just have to say yes."

Hojlund has joined former Manchester United team-mate Scott McTominay at Napoli but says the two players had different reasons for wanting to leave United. He explained: "We're not in the same sort of path in our careers, I still have a lot to learn, whereas he is a bit older and had a bit more on his back to go out and prove himself. That's all part of it. I am young, I have to play football and for that reason I also think this was a good move for me."

