'I've damaged my body' - Raphael Varane speaks out on concussions problem in football after missing Man Utd game due to 'eye fatigue' as he advises his seven-year-old son to stop heading the ball
A "damaged" Raphael Varane has shed light on the perils of concussions in football and why he advises his seven-year-old son to stop heading the ball.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Varane feels 'damaged' after years of professional football
- Revealed two matches when he felt concussed and yet carried on
- Admitted that he had missed Man Utd game due to 'eye fatigue'