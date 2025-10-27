'We’ll see what happens in the coming days' - Pumas coach Efraín Juárez on Aaron Ramsey’s uncertain Liga MX future after dog abduction

Following Pumas’ 1-1 draw against Club León, head coach Efraín Juárez addressed Ramsey’s prolonged absence, a situation that has raised growing uncertainty around the veteran midfielder’s future at the club.

Since the last international break, Ramsey has not reported to the team’s training facilities at Cantera. Although he is also dealing with an injury, Pumas granted him permission to remain absent in order to handle personal matters.