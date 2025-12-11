Getty/GOAL
'Psychological boost' - Erling Haaland reveals why Man City weren't 'happy' with Kylian Mbappe absence after Real Madrid victory
Why Mbappe sat out Real Madrid's clash with Man City
Premier League giants City headed to Spain fully expecting World Cup winner Mbappe to pose their defensive unit plenty of problems. He was known to be nursing a knock, but was still included in Xabi Alonso’s matchday squad.
The France international remained rooted to the bench even when Real found themselves trailing in the second half of a heavyweight encounter. Rodrygo’s opening goal of the evening was cancelled out by Nico O’Reilly and a penalty from Haaland.
The Blancos opted not to take any risks on Mbappe’s fitness, with the 26-year-old ‘Galactico’ nursing a knee complaint. Alonso needs him fit and firing in what has been a faltering bid for La Liga title honours in 2025-26.
Haaland had been hoping to line up against Mbappe
Seeing Mbappe among the substitutes - with 25 goals to his name this season - offered a timely shot in the arm to City. Haaland is, however, adamant that they would rather have faced one of the best in the business.
The prolific Norwegian, who has taken his own goal tally this season to 21 through as many appearances at club level, told TNT Sports: “We know about their injuries, we have a few as well, but they have many injuries and you don't want anyone to be injured, but we expected Mbappe to play.
“I thought I was going to play against Kylian, so, of course, when a player like Kylian doesn't play, you're not happy because you want to play against the best, but it gives you a bit of a psychological boost.”
Haaland converted from the spot against Real having won that decisive penalty himself. He was bundled over in the box by Antonio Rudiger and was given the opportunity to step up from 12 yards following a VAR review and advice to the referee for a pitch-side monitor to be checked.
City’s fearsome No.9 added on the physical tussle that he enjoyed with Madrid’s defence: “[Raul] Asencio was starting to push me and try to beef with me a lot. It's something I like. And, of course, Rudiger as well, we've been having some great battles and today he wanted a bit too much, he pulled me. So, for me, a clear penalty.”
Notable scalp: City delight in victory at the Bernabeu
From seven previous visits to the Bernabeu, City had just one win to show for their efforts - a 2-1 success back in February 2020. They suffered a 3-1 defeat at the same venue in February 2025 and were fully aware of how big the challenge they faced was.
Guardiola had his troops well prepared, though, and they were able to claim a notable continental scalp. Haaland was full of praise for the manner in which City set about downing Madrid - especially after falling behind.
He said: “It's difficult to come here and the game has loads of transitions. We could have had another goal. I was close on one in the second half, Jeremy [Doku] was close a few times but the game was a bit chaotic. We can't really control it, which is difficult and it's difficult to come here, so in the end, we're super happy.
“It could have looked completely different today if we didn't win because we lost against Leverkusen, so this win is really important. Now we've got two more games left so we need to finish strong now and hopefully we can be in the first eight because then we're through.”
Man City fixtures: Domestic action now the focus
City have risen to fourth in the Champions League table, but are only one point clear of ninth-placed Liverpool. They will not be back in European action until January 20, with domestic competition - including a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Brentford - taking centre stage through the remainder of 2025 and into the new year.
