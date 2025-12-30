PSV reportedly reject Fulham $33 million (£26 million) bid for USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi

The Dutch champions are under no immediate pressure to sell, having tied the forward down to a long-term contract earlier this year. Fulham are not believed to be alone in monitoring Pepi’s availability, and another bid from Marco Silva’s side is anticipated, according to the report.

The outlet reports Eredivisie side has taken a firm stance on their valuation of Pepi, who has established himself as one of the Eredivisie's most clinical finishers since joining the Dutch giants - with 25 goals in 59 appearances.

In December 2024, GOAL reported the striker drew a 20.7 million bid that was also rejected by PSV.